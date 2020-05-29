More than 1,200 nursing home residents killed by viruses – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLfbfb1f8484fc0201c3750db8cb84f0ab13%

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – At least 1,216 nursing home residents in Michigan have died from the new coronavirus, accounting for nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths, the state health department said.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Robert Gordon said at a legislative hearing Wednesday that the number is incomplete because 65, or 13%, of the facilities do not report to the state, including houses in the metropolitan area from Detroit.

Gordon said the health departments in Wayne and Oakland counties that are receiving coronavirus death data from more nursing homes show 400 additional deaths that are not reflected in the state information. That could mean nursing home residents account for at least a third of the state's 5,334 COVID-19-related deaths.

"We are going to uncover more deaths," Gordon told the Senate Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer last week raised the requirements for nursing homes to establish special coronavirus units and admit hospital patients recovering from COVID-19, giving facilities more flexibility in deciding whether they can isolate safely to infected people.

The new order came after his administration faced questions from lawmakers on both sides, who expressed concern that residents who did not test positive are at risk. At the time of the initial order, Gordon said, hospitals were at capacity, and some were unable to treat all coronavirus patients who needed acute care because their beds were occupied.

"Today, hospitals have capacity," he said.

