ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The mother of the missing Arlington teenager Angelina Burt says her daughter is now home.

Burt's father organized a search party for her in Fort Worth after no one saw or heard from her for two days.

His parents filed a missing / fugitive teenager report for 15 years.

Burt is also a Dallas Stars Elite Girls prospect, and the organization has posted on social media about wanting to find her.