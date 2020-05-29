Mira Rajput wishes Pankaj Kapur on his 66th birthday with an invisible photo

Mira Rajput is an avid user of social media, who never stops treating fans with awesome posts from her husband Shahid Kapur and their children, Misha and Zain. She is also a favorite of the fashion police due to her flair for style.

Mira recently turned to social media to share some invisible photos of her family on the special occasion of her father-in-law and veteran Pankaj Kapur's 66th birthday. Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak can be seen laughing out loud in the black and white image. Mira and Shahid can also be seen in the image. She wrote an interesting caption, which said, "Happy birthday, Dad. No one is as great and as warm as you. In an Alfonso family we are the Safedas! For the best,quot; Baba, "we love you."

Check out the post here: