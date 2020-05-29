Minneapolis Men's Ankle Boots Engagement Ring; Propose to GF on Twitter! (Video)

A Minnesota man allegedly looted a local jewelry store, Cadillac Pawn, and stole an engagement ring, which he then proposed to his girlfriend. The entire city is on fire and thousands of people are looting.

A man stole an engagement ring for his baby.

And MTO News learned that the woman posted a photo and video of her stolen engagement ring on social media.

The woman, who follows the Twitter name LilJosieeVert, posted photos of her new rock on Twitter and showed off the stone engagement ring. When her friends asked her if she was joking, the woman said to her friends, "I'm crazy."

Here is a photo of the ring: