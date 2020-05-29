Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey heads to the city in the middle of the night of violence – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – At approximately 1:30 am Friday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey headed to a city that was fighting multiple fires as protests against George Floyd's death descended into violence once again, on a larger scale than any of the previous days.

"Brick and mortar is not as important as life," said Frey. "The symbolism of a building cannot exceed the meaning of life."

Frey said "we're going to be united as a city," and told the press that he was the one who ultimately made the decision that Minneapolis police officers withdraw from the third building of the compound, citing the danger. for both. inside the building, as well as to the general public.

He also addressed the tweets that President Donald Trump posted earlier in the night, in which he called Frey a "very weak left-wing radical mayor,quot; and said he would send the National Guard to "get the job done right."

I can't go back and see this happen in a big American city, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak mayor of the radical left, Jacob Frey, act together and control the city, or I will send the National Guard and do the job well … – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

“Weakness is pointing a finger at someone else in a time of crisis. Donald J. Trump knows nothing about the Minneapolis force. We are strong as hell, and you'd better be sure we're going to get through this, "Frey replied.