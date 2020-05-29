"Minneapolis and St. Paul are on fire,quot;: Governor Walz says order must be restored as twin cities enter George Floyd's 4th day of riots – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – After a third night of unrest in the Twin Cities that caused destruction in both Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says "the world is watching,quot; and order needs to be restored.

On Friday, Walz addressed the continuing unrest along with other officials, including Major General Jon Jensen of the National Guard and Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer.

Walz began the press conference by saying, "The chapter that was written this week is one of our darkest chapters," and acknowledged the pain and excitement that is felt around the world, and in Minnesota.

“Our community, especially our black community, is suffering beyond words, Minneapolis and St. Paul are on fire. We couldn't hear George Floyd as he pleaded for his life as the world watched, for people who vowed to protect the people of our community and our state, "Walz said." And now generations of grief are manifesting in front of the world, and the world is watching. "

Walz says addressing the issue of trust with the black community is hampered by the "situation on the ground."

"We cannot have the looting and recklessness that followed," he said. "It is time for us to clean our streets."

Walz said he spoke to the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who, like Valerie Castile, said a prayer for the state of Minnesota.

On Thursday night, nearly 500 Minnesota National Guard soldiers arrived in the Twin Cities to "protect life, preserve property, and the right to demonstrate peacefully." Walz previously signed an executive order to activate the National Guard.

Attorney General Keith Ellison, who was also at the press conference, emphasized that the National Guard "is not the same group,quot; that protesters are angry with, and that last week they were working to help during the COVID pandemic- 19.

After dawn on Friday, the soldiers, accompanied by the Minnesota State Patrol, began to remove people from the area around the Third Precinct. Around 6 a.m., soldiers arrested a black CNN correspondent, Omar Jiménez, and his crew while reporting on the riots in the city live. A nearby white correspondent was not arrested, the network said.

CNN reported that Jiménez was released before 7 a.m., Minnesota Governor Tim Walz personally apologized to the network's president, accepting all responsibility.

"There is no reason for this to have happened," Walz said. "I failed you last night."

Walz says protecting journalists covering the scene is crucial because they are the key to ensuring that the protesting problems are solved.

Both Walz and Ellison emphasized that the George Floyd case must be carried out quickly and fairly, and Ellison said "the wheels of justice must turn quickly."