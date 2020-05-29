Microsoft store: how to download applications in Windows 10

Windows applications are generally more optimized to work on both the keyboard and mouse desktop interface and the touchscreen interface for touch-based Windows 10 systems.
If you want to know how to install Windows applications in Windows 10, follow our step by step guide.
Please note that to install Windows applications, the preferred version is Windows 10. The Store is also available in Windows 8 and Windows 8.1. However, there may be some application compatibility issues in earlier versions of Windows.
Steps to install applications with Microsoft Store
Click the Start button and type Store
Click on the application to open it.
Once this is done, search for the application you want to download and install on your PC
Now, click on the application in the list and then click on the Get button.