Microsoft store: how to download applications in Windows 10

Microsoft introduced a dedicated app store for Windows with Windows 8 and it remains a constant in Windows 10 as well. However, Microsoft Store does not have a wide range of apps and games compared to Android and iOS. However, it does offer a selection of important apps like Facebook, Messenger, Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Instagram, Asphalt 9, Candy Crush, Ludo King and many more.

Windows applications are generally more optimized to work on both the keyboard and mouse desktop interface and the touchscreen interface for touch-based Windows 10 systems.

If you want to know how to install Windows applications in Windows 10, follow our step by step guide.

Please note that to install Windows applications, the preferred version is Windows 10. The Store is also available in Windows 8 and Windows 8.1. However, there may be some application compatibility issues in earlier versions of Windows.

Steps to install applications with Microsoft Store

one) Click the Start button and type Store



2) Click on the application to open it.



3) Once this is done, search for the application you want to download and install on your PC

