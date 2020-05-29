Michelle Dockery on the challenges of defending Jacob Finale

For legions of viewers, Michelle Dockery is the prime and proper heir Lady Mary Talbot of Downton Abbey, a character she successfully cast to play Laurie Barber, the mother at the center of Defending Jacob, a crime drama miniseries.
"I just loved the completely different genre for myself. I've never done this type of genre before. I love the crime genre, it was, it was really fun to be in something like this, which is quite different from anything else I've ever done. And I loved being in Boston, I really enjoyed working there, such wonderful people and a really fun city. So it was a different experience, in some ways not too different. But, yeah, it was a great experience, "he said. Dockery to E! News.
In the Apple TV + series, Dockery abandoned his native English accent for Laurie Barber, Andy's wife based in Boston (Chris Evans) and Jacob's mom (Jaeden Martell), whose world is shaken when her son becomes the main suspect in the murder of a classmate. Warning, spoilers for the eight-episode miniseries continue.
The end of Defending Jacob, which fell on Friday, May 29, deviated from the book of the same name by William Landay. Instead of Laurie killing Jacob in a car accident, viewers were left with an ambiguous ending. Is dead?
"I think it's always better to have an ending that isn't tied in a bow … I think it's better that you give it to the public at the end so they can decide and talk about it later, then it will be a kind of ending. I liked that, "said Dockery. "I really liked that, that it differed from the book."
Viewers also wondered if the Dockery character broke. Did she knowingly try to kill her son? Did she remember his actions? Was she simply hiding the true intention of her actions to save herself and her family from the truth? Dockery said it was difficult to get into that complicated headspace.
"I would say it was one of the most challenging parts I have done in a long time because your journey, emotionally, is like a roller coaster ride. And I knew that going in and I liked it, I like a challenge." Dockery said with a smile. "But I had to keep up with me when she was letting out the emotion and when she was holding it back, because she was conscious, she didn't want to be a ball of tears during the whole thing." "
When he first joined the project, Dockery said he didn't know the end of the series, but he knew it would be different from the novel. Those final scenes were "quite delicate," he said.
"We wanted her to feel ambiguous as to whether it was intentional, or was it just a crazy moment that she lost control. I had to go into that with an idea in mind about how I was going to play it." And then he appeared on the scene with Jaeden and we tried it in different ways, and it was all done in the studio space, which made it so much more intimate than being in a car on the road. in it with any kind of preconceptions and (director Morten Tyldum) and (creator Mark Bomback) are great for guiding you because what you're doing on screen can sometimes be a little different than what you actually see on screen. It was a small collaborative process in how we developed everything, "he said.
In the end, Dockery said he didn't have to make peace with Laurie's actions, intentionally or not, because "the only thing I've learned over the years is that any judgment about the characters you play can sometimes discourage you that way. much more complicated when playing them. "
"So I accepted it. I accepted that she was there in the story and that's how she dealt with it. And as much as possible with the characters I play, I try to emphasize with them and ask why they do what they do. you know what his actions are, "said Dockery. "I think empathy for the characters is key, whether they are good or bad, because if I don't judge my character, I can't feel totally immersed in him if I have too much opinion." "
Was this a lesson you learned from a past project? She has never hated a character, but Dockery admitted having struggled with Lady Mary's actions at Downton Abbey.
"There certainly were times when Downton Abbey When Mary was being cruel, I sometimes found it difficult to play. Sometimes when you play a character who is angry and miserable for a few episodes, (laughs) it can start to infect you a little bit, "he said." So there were a few moments where I was like, 'Come on, Mary, let's get out of it.' (Laughter.) But I certainly never hated any character I played. "
As for whether a return to Downton Abbey And the character he knows around the world is in his future, Dockery said that decision is not in his hands.
"It would be open to a second one. There seems to be an appetite for another one, so we'll see. We'll have to see. That's (Julian Fellowes& # 39;) answer for everyone, I guess, "he said.
Defending Jacob It is now broadcasting on Apple TV +.
