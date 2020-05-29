Michelle Dockery on the challenges of defending Jacob Finale

When he first joined the project, Dockery said he didn't know the end of the series, but he knew it would be different from the novel. Those final scenes were "quite delicate," he said.

"We wanted her to feel ambiguous as to whether it was intentional, or was it just a crazy moment that she lost control. I had to go into that with an idea in mind about how I was going to play it." And then he appeared on the scene with Jaeden and we tried it in different ways, and it was all done in the studio space, which made it so much more intimate than being in a car on the road. in it with any kind of preconceptions and (director Morten Tyldum) and (creator Mark Bomback) are great for guiding you because what you're doing on screen can sometimes be a little different than what you actually see on screen. It was a small collaborative process in how we developed everything, "he said.