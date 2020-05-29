Mets should see Tim Tebow as another failed minor league player

%MINIFYHTMLcfa37109d95d22a2d865fb5cbecdb36a11%

If the Mets do announce the roster of minor league players they cut this month, they should include Tim Tebow's name. The fact that Tebow did not announce anything on Thursday when a large wave of cuts by MLB organizations was reported indicates that he still has a job in the game.

However, he shouldn't be employed for an obvious reason: he's not good at baseball. Good in life? Of course. He is not good at baseball.

By the most basic statistical measures, Tebow should have received the start as soon as out of season. He put up a .163 / .240 / .255 cut line in 264 plate appearances at Triple-A Syracuse last year, in his 31-year season. Those numbers are disqualifying for almost everyone except pitchers, almost because they haven't released Tebow.

The Mets' patience with Tebow has gone from frustrating to maddening. The "publicity stunt,quot; stage should be over. He needs to be judged as a player, and his regression at the highest level in the minor leagues makes calling easy.

The organization's commitment to him is why former professionals like Andrew Church shot the guy veiled. Church used his release Thursday to vent on Instagram about how the Mets hurt him during his career, and how they hurt others by keeping Tebow close.

"They mocked our team by putting a celebrity on it to sell more tickets," Church wrote, probably referring to Tebow's promotion to High Single-A St. Lucie in June 2017. "I saw players lose their jobs because of it. " We were not playing to win, we were playing to make everyone else earn money. Not the players. We never saw a cut. Well, that player supposedly does.

"I think people are beginning to understand that more now, but they didn't in 2018 when it was happening again." That was probably a reference to Tebow's preseason promotion to Double-A Binghamton.

Church, a second-round pick for the Mets in 2013, was Tebow's teammate on every rung of the ladder from St. Lucie to Binghamton and Syracuse. He certainly saw how stiff and insecure Tebow was when he started, how slow his bat was (and still is, as evidenced by his 37.1 percent strikeout rate in Triple-A). It had to be seen that Tebow was not a great player.

He certainly noticed how fans fell on Obow in his football number, 15. But they were there to see a football legend and a nice guy, not an MLB prospect, despite his hopes that he would save the Show a time he got there.

Church's numbers weren't too high either, especially after he suffered an elbow injury, blaming the Mets for pushing him between different levels. The right-hander retired in 2018 and then did not retire before last season. He is the type of player who breaks free in spring training; Most of the players cut this week fall into that category.

It was saved from a probable dismissal in March this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. He stayed for an additional two months and the Mets paid him $ 400 a week to exercise. That money was not enough to forget his history with the organization.

I saw Tebow play in person once, just after receiving the call to St. Lucie that Church referred to in his tirade. St. Lucie plays at the Mets' spring training stadium, and thousands of good seats are available every night during the Florida State League season.

The night I went to the park, 2,000 of Tebow's closest friends joined me. They wanted to revive the memories of the Gators; I wanted to see what kind of player he was. After watching him for 11 innings, it was almost impossible to project that he would become good enough after not having practiced the sport for almost a decade.

A modest half-time hit at Binghamton, and, of course, his drawing power, led to Triple A and a second consecutive invitation to Major League Baseball spring training. He failed at his most recent field audition. Tebow was in the major league camp again this season and went 2 for 13.

There is news that a second wave of organizational cuts is coming soon. The Mets can correct his many mistakes and finally tell Tebow to go. Let it go be great in life. Free him from having to work tirelessly to be below average in baseball.