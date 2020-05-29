Metropolitan area leaders discuss pandemic recovery in Colorado

%MINIFYHTML3609f155f9ca5903b936cf063be22e2613%

Lone Tree Mayor Jackie Millet called Colorado's recovery phase right now the "confusing hub,quot; during a virtual town hall with other local public officials Thursday night, as the state continues to emerge from the current pandemic of mosaic coronavirus you won It won't be the same for everyone.

"Douglas County has been in a unique position when it comes to the metro area when it comes to COVID," said the mayor during the meeting. "We have been very fortunate that our public health numbers have been significantly lower than in the rest of the Denver metro region."

Millet joined Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul on the one-hour call, and Adams County Commissioner Emma Pinter, the superintendent of Denver Public Schools, Susana Cordova, and RTD Board President Angie Rivera-Malpiede also participated.

Millet noted that Douglas County, home to Lone Tree, began to open a "hair earlier,quot; than most other counties in the metropolitan area because her health data indicated she could. Last week, state officials gave the county a variation to open restaurants, houses of worship, gyms and the Park Meadows shopping center with crowd controls in place.

Millet cited the reopening of Park Meadows as the acceleration of a major economic engine in Douglas County, which has been silent since March. The mall has 67 stores currently in operation, the mayor said, and 80 are expected to be operational this weekend.

"The reason our businesses were able to open was because of our public health data," said Millet.

She said there have been no new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county in at least a week.

Hancock, who led the call, singled out the collaboration between metropolitan area communities as critical to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by a coronavirus infection. He praised his fellow community leaders for preempting the state on orders to stay home in March.

"The region's overall goal to move as fast as we were was to protect life," said Hancock. “If there ever was a moment that showed us how inextricably connected we are, this is the moment. With common interests, common concerns, common vulnerabilities, common opportunities, common challenges, COVID has revealed it to us. ”

On Thursday, state health officials released data showing that COVID-19 cases in Colorado now exceed 25,100, while deaths directly caused by the disease have risen to 1,168.

Coffman said Aurora is supporting the rebound in several ways, one of which is the grants and loans the city is giving to companies with 50 or fewer employees. It is also providing rental assistance to those who lost a job due to the closure of the coronavirus.

The mayor also said the city had made an "incredibly unique,quot; effort to take homeless people and place them in a renovated motel to recover from illness rather than bed in a hospital.

"They need a place to recover safely, and we do," said Coffman.

Paul said Lakewood, which received between $ 10 and $ 12 million in federally-approved CARES Act money in late March, is preparing a commercial assistance package of up to $ 4 million for businesses in the city.

The mayor said Jefferson County is also preparing to send a variance request to the state on Friday asking to be allowed to open churches, gymnasiums and recreation centers, among other gathering places. Dozens of municipalities and counties in Colorado have petitioned the state to allow them to reduce restrictions faster than the state provides.

"Once that has been granted, you will see more things open up in the communities," said Paul.

But the mayor was also frank about the long way to go in the fight against the virus. And so much damage has been done, damage that will have repercussions for companies and events in the coming months.

"The city right now is looking at permits, layoffs, looking at capital projects and everything that can be examined to see how we move forward with the losses we are going to make," said Paul. "The pain is real among everyone in the community, and I am afraid to say it will continue for a while."