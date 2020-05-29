Metro Transit will stop all bus and light rail services over the weekend – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML386368e6c22135a25874b480bff40c2514% %MINIFYHTML386368e6c22135a25874b480bff40c2514%

Due to concern for the safety of our customers and our employees, Metro Transit will suspend all bus and light rail services over the weekend. The METRO Blue Line airport transfer service will continue to operate. More at https://t.co/uiNBvrQWdu – Metro Transit (@Metro transitMN) May 29, 2020

Metro Transit announced that it will cancel all bus and light rail traffic starting at 4 p.m. Thursday. And starting at 7:30 p.m. They say that all the service is suspended during the weekend.

Metro Transit said they made the decision in anticipation of the scheduled citywide protests Thursday night.

Early Thursday morning, Metro Transit said they would stop the Blue Line trains, but as the afternoon wore on, they extended the cancellation to include the Green Line and all bus routes.

Due to concerns about the safety of passengers and employees, Metro Transit's bus and light rail service will be suspended from 4 p.m. until at least the rest of Thursday, May 28 (the airport shuttle and Northstar trips will operate). The update will be posted on social media before 10 p.m. – Metro Transit (@Metro transitMN) May 28, 2020

The announcement came after a chaotic Wednesday night, when protesters clashed with police over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody Monday night. Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at the crowd; As the night wore on, protesters lit fires and looted businesses near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Ave.

The power went out on Hiawatha Avenue, along the lines of the Metro Blue Line.

The exception to transit cancellations include the Blue Line airport transfer service between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, and Northstar travel.