Melvin Gordon Says He's Prepared For Empty NFL Stadiums: The Chargers 'Had No Fans Anyway'

If the Chargers make a touchdown, but there's no one around to see it, did it really happen?

In an interview with Marcus Cromartie, former Chargers running back and current Bronco Melvin Gordon may have answered the question. When asked by Marcus Cromartie if Gordon would be prepared to play in stadiums where no fans are present due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gordon said his former team prepared him for the situation.

"Brother, we had no fans anyway," Gordon jokes. "Man, we didn't have a lot of Charger fans, man, to be honest, we didn't have a lot of Charger fans in the game. A lot of loyalty, love. But we didn't have a lot. So I'm not missing – I'm not really missing much."

For Gordon's point, the Chargers ranked last in NFL attendance in 2019, averaging just over 31,000 fans per game. However, in his defense, he's at capacity, as his latest digs didn't have the seating capacity of 70,000 to 80,000 more than most NFL stadiums these days. However, LA has come under fire for leaving San Diego and leaving its loyal fan base behind in the process.

In 2020, the plan is to move to the SoFi Stadium, which could see attendance figures skyrocket if Los Angeles fans show up. The SoFi stadium, to be shared with the Rams, has the capacity to host up to 100,000 for special events with normal game days that allow 70,000 fans.

Still, the number of Chargers fans in the building in 2019 was seemingly minimal, with one of the most glaring examples of a Los Angeles "home,quot; game versus the Raiders in December 2019, when (now) the Las Vegas fans hijacked the Chargers' home. countryside.

Well, if nothing else, at least the Chargers have great uniforms for the 2020 season. Even if there won't be anyone to see them.