Meghan McCain explains why she never talks about her pregnancy online!

%MINIFYHTML5bfc81d59b31ea557f930c1b287f179711%

As fans know, Meghan McCain currently hopes that she and her husband, Ben Domenech's first child, will be together, but the co-host of The View rarely shares anything about her personal experience of being pregnant for the first time and there is apparently a good one. reason for that. Meghan went to social media earlier today to explain why she never shares anything about being a mother to be on social media.

%MINIFYHTML5bfc81d59b31ea557f930c1b287f179712% %MINIFYHTML5bfc81d59b31ea557f930c1b287f179712%

It's been two months since the co-host of The View and her husband shared the news, and after that, radio silence!

Now Meghan said that she had received horrible comments about different aspects of her personal life before and that she preferred to keep her future baby away from it.

‘People keep asking and asking me to show photos and details of my pregnancy. Since people write in photos that I put of my family, they are glad that my father has had cancer and he is in hell, I thought that I would leave my unborn son out of the social media well as much as possible. I believe that children have a right to privacy and I hope everyone understands as we navigate through this as much as possible without sacrificing our comfort or safety, "he wrote.

In fact, people can be cruel! Meghan's father was Senator John McCain, who lost the battle against brain cancer in 2018.

And while Meghan would like to help end the stigma around pain and death, she is unwilling to do any of that if, at the end of the day, it directly affects the well-being of her and her loved ones.

%MINIFYHTML5bfc81d59b31ea557f930c1b287f179713%

Ad %MINIFYHTML5bfc81d59b31ea557f930c1b287f179729% %MINIFYHTML5bfc81d59b31ea557f930c1b287f179729%

His message continued, “ A lot of inhuman jackets have really ruined so much for many on social media and I learned many difficult lessons about the cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable on social media during my dad. fight against cancer.



Post views:

0 0