Meghan King Edmonds goes live on Instagram with her new boyfriend amid Jim Edmonds' divorce

Former Royal Orange County Housewives Star Meghan King Edmonds is not officially divorced from her husband, former St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Jim Edmonds. But that hasn't stopped her from becoming an Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Christian Schauf.

Meghan and Christian confirmed their new relationship this week with a post that featured a photo of the new couple. In the caption, Edmonds wrote: "I will just say this: I am happy and hope to write my next chapter."

Inside information said Page six Edmonds and Schauf recently met a few months ago through a mutual friend, nutritionist and personal trainer Nancy Anderson, and started dating earlier this year.

Schauf is from Park City, Utah, and is the founder and CEO of Uncharted Supply Company, which according to the retailer's website provides equipment for "unexpected survival situations."

The new couple recently spent Memorial Day weekend together while Edmonds' three children – Aspen, 4, Hart, 2, and Hayes, 2 – were in St. Louis with their father. Edmonds posted photos to Instagram over the holiday weekend from Park City, joking that his plans were to become "a mountain woman,quot; during his break. He also revealed in his Instagram Stories that he was mountain biking for the first time over the long weekend.

Edmonds had been quarantined in southern California with his three children since March, but the children recently traveled to Missouri to spend time with their father. Even though Meghan and Jim have not resolved their divorce, they have reached a 50/50 split custody agreement.

Meghan and Jim were suddenly separated in October after five years of marriage when she accused him of cheating on the babysitter, an accusation that both Jim and the babysitter denied. In March, Jim confirmed that he was in a relationship with Kourtnie O & # 39; Connor, a woman Meghan revealed on her podcast used to have threesomes with her and Jim during their marriage.

After Meghan King Edmonds became an Instagram official with Christian Schauf, many of her fellow Bravolebrities gave their approval to the new relationship. Former Southern charm the star Cameran Eubanks wrote that he was happy for his "sweet friend,quot;.

Real New York Housewives Rookie Leah McSweeney wrote that Edmonds' new boyfriend was "much cuter than the last."



