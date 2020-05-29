Medical Researchers Raise Concerns About Coronavirus Antibody Testing – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML4f16608f9ab9b99ef149500d277fb53413%

– Lisa Wagner and her husband contracted coronavirus in March. In April, they took antibody tests before visiting their elderly parents. They came back positive.

"We feel very fortunate to have recovered," Wagner said.

As more people search for COVID-19 antibody tests, several major research companies, including Quest Diagnostics, are now offering them.

Quest launched a program this week for employers called "Back to Work." The program includes antibody tests and diagnostic tests.

The company's chief medical officer, Dr. Jay Wohlgemuth, said the tests have been helpful.

"Once we identify a person who has a positive antibody test, and we have determined that they are not currently infected with the virus, we now know that it is highly unlikely that person will bring the virus to the workplace," he said. .

Quest also offers on-demand antibody tests to consumers for $ 119 plus fees. The company calls the tests "immune response blood tests,quot; and that "understanding this gives you an idea of ​​whether it's okay to return to work, school, and activity."

However, leading researcher Dr. David Agus said that these tests can give people false confidence.

"The problem with coronavirus is that you may have antibodies, but they are the wrong ones," said Agus, who is a USC / Up News Info medical associate. "It does not mean that they neutralize or block the virus. It does not mean that it gives you immunity."

The CDC also issued a warning that antibody tests could be wrong up to 50 percent of the time. Agus said there is real concern that the results may not be helpful.

"I don't want people to take a test, the answer is positive and it says,quot; Hey, I've been exposed. I can go out and hug Grandma ', ”she said. "Because you can transmit the virus to Grandma."

Agus added that, in the future, there may be an accurate proof of immunity.