Matthew McConaughey and Melissa McCarthy participate in Burger Showdown

To celebrate National Burger Day, Uber Eats and Off The Menu give fans a chance to sample 50-star burger creations, including Sarah Hyland, Paris Hilton, and Shay Mitchell.

Matthew McConaughey, Melissa McCarthy, Paris Hilton and Shay mitchell They will join together to celebrate United States National Hamburger Day on Thursday, May 28 with a live charity broadcast.

Officials from the Uber Eats delivery service and the secret food club Off The Menu have teamed up to host the "Burger Showdown," giving fans a chance to try out the 50-star burger creations, which have partnered with notable chefs and restaurant owners in North America to create their offerings for locals to shop in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Florida, Austin, Texas and Chicago, Illinois.

If customers like the burger, they can vote online pairing to help their team secure the Burger Showdown title at the end of the four-day event.

Participants include retired basketball ace Dwyane Wadeactors Sarah Hyland, Kaley Cuoco, Josh Hutcherson, Jason Sudeikis, Sophia Bushand Scott Eastwood, former mixed martial arts star Ronda Rouseyand singer / actress Katharine McPhee.

"We are very excited to bring to life the world's largest virtual hamburger competition to celebrate National Hamburger Day," Lawrence Longo, founder and CEO of Off The Menu, told Forbes.

"We combined some of the best-known burger lovers with local Uber Eats favorites to create their best burger, and we can't wait for everyone to enjoy them! We also hope that everyone will help us in our efforts to support Frontline. Foods !, which feeds our heroes on the front line and brings additional awareness to our restaurant partners whose businesses have been affected by the pandemic. "

A special live stream of "Burger Showdown" will be held on Twitch starting at 6 p.m. EST Thursday, when famous burger fans will make special appearances. Viewers can tune in here.