Masika from Love & Hiphop shows a scarred stomach after a failed tummy tuck!

Mika News from Love & Hiphop Hollywood is going viral this morning. In a new video, the Love & Hip Hop beauty showed her haunting stomach after undergoing a failed tummy tuck operation.

In the video, Masika proudly shows off her belly, which is filled with thick scar tissue. The scars and bumps are the result, according to online sources, of a failed tummy tuck and a liposuction procedure that the reality star underwent in Columbia.

And the results, according to many, were less than optimal.

Here are some comments on Masicka's body, from the comments on her video: