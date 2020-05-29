Masika from Love & Hiphop shows a scarred stomach after a failed tummy tuck!

Mika News from Love & Hiphop Hollywood is going viral this morning. In a new video, the Love & Hip Hop beauty showed her haunting stomach after undergoing a failed tummy tuck operation.
In the video, Masika proudly shows off her belly, which is filled with thick scar tissue. The scars and bumps are the result, according to online sources, of a failed tummy tuck and a liposuction procedure that the reality star underwent in Columbia.
And the results, according to many, were less than optimal.
Here are some comments on Masicka's body, from the comments on her video:
i love her but her stomach was winking at me or wtf
Does it look like this because you didn't do the aftercare correctly? Can someone with knowledge in surgery answer me?
She has a pack of 22 crunches … what's going on
The navel is annoying 🤧
He's got such a damn failed shape 😂😂 … he needs to tone down 🤦🏾♀️