Martin Luther King's son calls for an end to the looting; Black Twitter drags it!

Martin Luther King III, son of the famous American hero Martin Luther King, is calling for an end to the riots and looting in Minnesota.

But Black Twitter is not happy with his comments. Black Twitter is an online subculture consisting of Black users on the Twitter social network focused on topics of interest to the Black community,

And they can be brutal when they attack someone. Yesterday it was Martin Luther King III's turn:

Martin Luther King III is an international defender of human rights. As the eldest son and the oldest living son of civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, King served as the 4th President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference from 1997 to 2004.