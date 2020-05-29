Marking the start of Hot Boy's summer, men's shorts are up to 30% off at Huckberry

Up to 30% off men's shorts The | Huckberry

Now that it's abruptly boiling outside, it feels like the right time to make that summer change. The change to shorts that is. After a rebellious winter that somehow faded in May (it snowed this month on the east coast), I'm sitting writing this on the eighth floor of an apartment building, with the windows open and starting to sweat profusely. It's short season, boys, it's time to stock up Faherty every day from Huckberry, now $ 68.

Shop today for up to 30% discount on the entire catalog of men's shorts from Huckberry including Relwen, Flint and Tinder 365 flyweight Flex shorts, trial nomads and more. Keep scrolling and you'll even find Tranquillo "Chillshorts", which appear to be some sort of hybrid sweatpants / shorts. Sweatpants, you might say. Made from a cotton and polyester fabric, these little ones are the perfect companion for those of us who work from home this summer. Do not miss it take a pair today.