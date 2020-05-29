Mani Ratnam will start working on a romantic drama



Mani Ratnam is one of the best filmmakers in Indian cinema. The filmmaker's impressive list of Tamil and Hindi movies has not only entertained fans, but has also inspired other directors. The director's next film, Ponniyin Selvan, has created quite a stir. Ponniyin Selvan's team completed two movie schedules. The third schedule was about to start in Puducherry. But the coronavirus pandemic caused everything to stop.

Ponniyin Selvan, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a double role, is based on a period drama novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Also Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Now Mani Ratnam reportedly wants to work on a romantic drama first and then return to this great two-part saga. Although the filmmaker has not revealed more about this secret project, we are already excited. Her romantic comedy OK Kanmani, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen, was outclassed by the public.