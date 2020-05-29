Man who recorded Amy Cooper calls for death threats to stop

Christian Cooper, the man who recorded the owner of the white dog Amy Cooper calling the police for asking him to keep his dog on a leash, is asking people to stop threatening to kill him.

Amy called 911 when Christian recorded her, lying that she had threatened her life and the life of her dog, and the move could have cost her life.

"On the death threats, I have been unequivocal about who was receiving them: it is abhorrent and it is contrary," Christian said during an appearance on The View.

