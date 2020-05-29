Man seriously injured after shooting early morning at Dallas motel – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a motel in northwest Dallas on Friday.

%MINIFYHTML83c239ec6bc7f7a26b394f14f39a0ac112% %MINIFYHTML83c239ec6bc7f7a26b394f14f39a0ac112%

Police were called to the Hawthorn Suites on Brookriver Drive near the Dallas Love Field Airport just after 3:00 a.m.

%MINIFYHTML83c239ec6bc7f7a26b394f14f39a0ac113% %MINIFYHTML83c239ec6bc7f7a26b394f14f39a0ac113%

When officers arrived, they found an injured man near a car in the parking lot. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Parkland Hospital.

Crime scene detectives were called to the scene.

So far, the police have not provided information on the suspects / suspects they are looking for.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.