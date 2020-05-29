Madonna teased for sharing the video for Son Dancing to Michael Jackson & # 39; s Song as George Floyd Tribute

WENN

Floyd, 46, died after an officer pinned him down, causing many celebrities, including Cardi B, Lady GaGa, and Reese Witherspoon, to condemn police brutality.

Virgin He has found himself again at the center of the controversy, after paying tribute to George Floyd with a video of his son David Banda dancing Michael Jackson"They Do not Care About Us".

Madonna was also involved in the scandal on Thursday, May 28, sharing a clip of her 14-year-old son showing off his dance moves with a Jackson tune.

"The brutal murder travels around the world, my son David dances to honor and pay tribute to George and his family and all the acts of racism and discrimination that occur daily in the United States," he wrote alongside the video, adding the hashtags # DavidBanda, #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd and #MichaelJackson.

However, Madonna's tweet did not have the desired effect, and she was quickly inundated with sarcastic messages from social media users, who insisted her post was a little misplaced.

"Wow, racism is gone, thank you girl," wrote one person, while another added: "I really appreciate that you have allowed your son to take racism away from us." A third tweeted: "Thank you very much. I am so glad that you were able to trample on racism with this deeply moving tribute. You work hard and sacrifice for the cause … how can we ever pay you?"

Meanwhile, former basketball player Rex Chapman He tagged Madonna's post as "the worst tweet of all time" and added, "Coming to dance in the kitchen because of racism" is a strange take. For Michael Jackson? And other things ".

Madonna has yet to respond to the controversy.