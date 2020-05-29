Madonna is criticized for "callous tribute,quot; to George Floyd Tribute – "Completely deaf!"

%MINIFYHTML79b3eb59951e56a5c1ddce0657583ac213%

Madonna is in hot water after paying tribute to George Floyd! The pop legend has been trending on Twitter due to callous posting!

While he had all the right intentions, it just didn't go right!

Madonna went to social media to share a clip of her 14-year-old son David Banda dancing to Michael Jackson's "They Don't Care About Us,quot; and wrote in the caption: "As the news of the brutal murder of George Floyd travels the world that my son dances to honor and pay tribute to George and his family and all the acts of racism and discrimination that occur daily in the United States "

While the artist must have thought it would be a very moving and powerful way to share a positive message, many people were quick to call her, and some said she really wasn't in touch.

These are some of the comments that criticize the way he chose to pay tribute to Floyd: "A little callous since you are a person with a platform to express your concern, you should be doing much more." the black son's dance is not going to force change. & # 39; / & # 39; Good intentions but completely deaf. Dancing the racism of the killer cops won't actually do anything. But thanks for trying! "

The entire internet has expressed outrage at the tragic death of Floyd, 46, who lost his life after a police officer immobilized him by pressing his knee against his neck.

Many well-known names have also been using their voices to raise awareness of the entire Black Lives Matter movement and to stop police brutality in the country.

That said, Madonna has already spoken out against the police officers involved in the mindless murder, saying the images taken by a viewer who captured the murder were the 'most disgusting and heartbreaking things I've seen in a long time. . & # 39;



