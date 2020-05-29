Madison Beer apologizes for her TikTok video

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Home With You & # 39; she faces a backlash for supposedly 'crying because people call her pretty' as people try to raise awareness after the murder of George Floyd.

Madison beer She is addressing criticism of her for complaining about being "pretty" while others try to raise awareness after the murder of George Floyd. The star took to Twitter on Thursday, May 28 to explain why she decided to talk about the plastic surgery rumors on TikTok.

In that live video, Madison made it clear if she surgically improved her appearance after a passionate critic said she was setting "unrealistic beauty standards" for her followers. She admitted that her lips were injected, but "she hated it."

"This is literally my natural face … I am about to cry, brother," he continued.

However, some people thought his video was not timely considering there was a riot in Minnepolis after George Floyd's death. "Blacks are being killed and Madison Beer is crying because people call her pretty …" said one user on Twitter.

Madison found out about the shadow and replied apologetically. "I just want to briefly address this because this is annoying and untrue. I addressed rumors and hate when I did it was a bad time and I apologize," he said. explained. "I saw a video of someone claiming that I give people eating disorders that triggered and bothered me a lot, because that is not something I take lightly."

Fans immediately showed their support for the "Good in Goodbye" singer. "You can talk about more than one problem at a time! Talking about your mental health doesn't mean you don't worry about blm," one noted.

Another fan shared that Madison joined others in raising awareness of the BlackLivesMatter movement and said, "Do parents even use their platform to donate and raise awareness and do people come to her? Why do they always want to find something to discourage her or I hated it growing up and coming out of its nuts. "

"You took it off your chest, at least you did not stay at all, do not apologize, you are better than that, at least people know that you are a human being and have emotions, etc., stay strong, I know it is difficult", wrote another.

Meanwhile, someone else tweeted: "She has every right to stand up and be upset by what is being said about her, receiving countless comments about her visual appearance that sets 'unrealistic beauty standards' that really they can harm someone mentally. the world is not even in the same vicinity, but what is happening does not invalidate their feelings or the other hatred that is happening in the world, it is just a bad time. You cannot tell a person that they are feel and face demons without being able to comment … "