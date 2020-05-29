"Lucifer" star Tom Ellis closes deal to return, paving the way for season 6 renewal on Netflix – Up News Info

A sixth season of Lucifer is getting closer to reality after star Tom Ellis has closed a deal to return as the main character.

Earlier this year, Netflix began conversing with series producer Warner Bros. TV about another installment of the comic book drama beyond the upcoming fifth season, which had been billed as a final installment. Executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, who have been directing the show. , quickly closed new offers for another season.

It took lengthy and difficult negotiations with Ellis, but he also recently signed to return. The rest of the cars are also on board, the sources said.

The plan had been for Lucifer to return to production in September in Season 6, although the show will have to finish filming Season 5, which was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucifer It started on Fox, which canceled it after three seasons. Netflix rescued the series, extending his career for two seasons. Last summer, the streamer renewed the show for the fifth and final season. While 4-5 seasons is the typical length of a successful Netflix series, and Lucifer He has produced more episodes than an original Netflix series (his seasons range from 13 to 26 episodes long), the drama, starring Ellis, has continued to be a great actor on the streaming platform.

With 77 episodes across five seasons, Lucifer is already one of the oldest Netflix original series whose episode count is among veterans Orange is the new black (91) and House of cards (73)

Lucifer, based on the comic characters created by Neil Gaiman for DC Vertigo Imprint, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo, starring Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro.

The series follows the charming, charismatic and devilishly handsome Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), helping LAPD detective Chloe Decker (German) defeat the criminals.