Los Angeles traffic speeds up when home orders are safer – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) ⁠– Los Angeles is known for its traffic.

Traffic jam and delays have become part of everyday life in the city, but since the safest Order in the county went into effect on March 19, that quintessential Los Angeles quirk apparently disappeared.

Empty highways and an empty 405 freeway greeted those who were still traveling, although that is beginning to change.

"There are many more people on the roads," said one driver. "And it's a little bit troubling."

According to Inrix Transportation, which collects data on drivers across the country using roadside sensors and tracking data from cell phones and GPS devices, Angelenos drove 60% fewer miles on April 6 than normal. But on May 23, traffic only decreased by 25% ⁠, a huge increase in the number of people on the road in just six weeks.

"It seems like there is still a lot of traffic," said another driver. "But I don't know where everyone is going."

And while several businesses remain closed and the Home Security Order remains in place, increased traffic is a sure sign of recovery.

"I'm glad to see the return traffic, actually," said one driver. "It's fun to say that, but it's good to see people outside. It's a normal sign of life, I think it's good."