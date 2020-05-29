Los Angeles police officers collide with protesters in downtown Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles Police Department officers clashed with protesters in downtown Los Angeles on Friday night.

Police officers reportedly detained several protesters near the intersection of Fifth and Olive Streets, although it was not immediately known whether they were arrested or faced charges.

The previous Friday, the LAPD was put on tactical alert as a precaution in response to a third consecutive day of protests against police brutality.

For full coverage of the situation in Minneapolis, visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

Protesters gathered outside the city hall around 5 p.m. and marched south on Spring Street before heading north on Figueroa Street, to demand justice for George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by Minneapolis police on Monday.

Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee to the 46-year-old man's neck for nearly nine minutes while other officers watched was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.