Los Angeles Police Chief Says Protests "Should Be Happening,quot; As Protesters Gather Downtown For Second Night – Up News Info Los Angeles

Grupos— Groups of people protesting police brutality following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody, took to the streets on Thursday for the second consecutive night.

A large group of protesters gathered in Fontana, the same day that a Fontana police officer fatally shot a man accused of assaulting a disabled person and an officer and a K9, outside the police headquarters.

The officers were in effect, although they said no arrests had been made.

Another group of largely peaceful protesters gathered outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in downtown Los Angeles around 5 p.m.

Some of the protesters reportedly yelled expletives directed at police lined up outside the building and others surrounded California Highway Patrol cruisers driving down 1st Street.

Police closed 3rd Street and Grand Avenue downtown to traffic in an apparent move to allow protesters to gather safely and peacefully.

In a Thursday afternoon statement posted to YouTube, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said the department would "do everything possible,quot; to facilitate protesters as they marched.

"Street demonstrations are and should be taking place across the country and in this city to give voice to injustices," he said. "It is part of the democracy itself that makes this country great."

Another protest, organized by the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter, marched from the Santa Monica Police Department headquarters to the Venice Beach substation.

"Wear black and orange and come in peace," said a social media post. "Bring masks, signs, a megaphone and anything else to raise the level of consciousness."