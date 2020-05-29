Los Angeles Police Attacked by George Floyd Protesters Downtown – Up News Info

Los Angeles police were involved in physical clashes tonight while trying to apprehend some protesters in downtown Los Angeles during the third night of marches to report the death of the Minneapolis man, George Floyd.

Local news showed that police chased some protesters through the streets near Pershing Square, but did not show what happened to instigate the problem. Two police officers were attempting to subdue the suspects when members of the crowd attempted to remove them from the suspects.

Police were on tactical alert in anticipation of trouble tonight. Protesters have been out on the streets of Los Angeles for two nights, including blocking Highway 101 during rush hour on Wednesday night.

Police reportedly detained several protesters near Fifth and Olive. It is unknown if they were arrested or what charges they may face.

Protesters gathered outside City Hall around 5 PM and marched south on Spring Street, then turned north on Figueroa Street. They were protesting the death of George Floyd, who was detained by the Minneapolis police and died in his custody. The four officers involved in that incident were immediately fired and at least two face criminal charges.