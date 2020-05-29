Local golfer Franklin Corpening expects to compete at Colonial next month – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – When the PGA game returns in less than two weeks with the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, several golfers will be in the spotlight again.

Franklin Corpening will return to the course that has been invaluable in his life.

His father and grandfather were members of Colonial, as he is how.

From Pascal High School to TCU, Corpening is Fort Worth from start to finish.

He will compete in the tournament (now known as the Charles Schwab Challenge) for the fourth time in his career.

In 2013, Corpening shot a final round 62 and ended tied for 14th.

This time, he is grateful to have the opportunity to compete again with a sponsor exemption.

Without PGA Tour status, Corpening compares this interview opportunity to the job of your dreams.

He is grateful to have so much support from the city.

And that includes Colonial Country Club member and PGA Tour veteran Ryan Palmer.

They practice together all the time and Palmer says it is impossible not to support someone who works as hard as Franklin.

How much has Colonial been part of your life?

He met his wife Erin at the country club while playing a practice round and she was at the Tennis Pro Shop in Colonial.

Together, they share a 4-year-old daughter, Collins, and like twins on the road.