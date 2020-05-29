Littleton’s Vita gives its residents ways to stay social

%MINIFYHTML2de6eaa0505db2eda89bebd70fc451d913%

%MINIFYHTML2de6eaa0505db2eda89bebd70fc451d914% %MINIFYHTML2de6eaa0505db2eda89bebd70fc451d914%

After two months of bringing out the irritable side of virtually every American, you can now find a remarkably good-spirited group of people in a well-designed rental community nestled on the cliffs overlooking downtown Littleton. And they are all over 55 years old.

Than: Rental of active adults over the age of 55 who lives at Zocalo Community Development; Luxury 1 bed and 2 bed units, covered parking included, saltwater pool and amenities, lifestyle coordinator, houses to move in quickly.

Rental of active adults over the age of 55 who lives at Zocalo Community Development; Luxury 1 bed and 2 bed units, covered parking included, saltwater pool and amenities, lifestyle coordinator, houses to move in quickly. Where: 2100 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton; from Broadway West on Littleton Blvd 1.3 mi. to Bemis, turn south. Or from Jeffco, take Bowles east past Santa Fe, become W. Alamo Ave, continue east 5 blocks to Bemis

2100 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton; from Broadway West on Littleton Blvd 1.3 mi. to Bemis, turn south. Or from Jeffco, take Bowles east past Santa Fe, become W. Alamo Ave, continue east 5 blocks to Bemis Price: Starting at $ 1,790 / month, 2 bed / 2 bath starting at $ 2,520 / month

Starting at $ 1,790 / month, 2 bed / 2 bath starting at $ 2,520 / month When: By appointment only, May 30; Sunday, May 31 10-5, daily 10-6

By appointment only, May 30; Sunday, May 31 10-5, daily 10-6 Phone: 720-619-8378

720-619-8378 More information: VitaLittleton.com

At Vita Littleton, just south of Littleton Boulevard, east of the light rail station, you can organize a physically distant tour of what is undoubtedly the most picturesque 55 and older community in the Denver area, with views from its pool plaza and from many of its apartments in the Littleton Food District to Mount Evans. But the view is not all that draws new residents to Vita.

For starters, Vita does not have an initial community involvement, which can add up to a sizeable sum in some communities in more than 55 areas, said one resident, who moved here after several years in a larger retirement community. At Vita, residents of the luxurious one- and two-bedroom apartments have a gym, saltwater pool, hot tub, bike shop & # 39; Velo Room & # 39 ;, pet spa, and lush community garden with a line of events hosted by a full-time lifestyle coordinator, all covered by the monthly rent (starting at $ 2,040, a real price that will give you one unit).

Residents say they like the younger feel of this community, amplified by the VERY active calendar. When Colorado went into shutdown mode, Lifestyle Coordinator Amy Zavala redesigned the offerings to work for physical distancing, some fully protected events, others still held together outdoors in community areas. These included "Zoom Your Room,quot; sessions ("Residents are curious to see other people's apartments," says Zavala) and a Physical Distance Challenge: How far can you walk without getting close to anyone else? The winner and finalists covered ten miles and more.

May 21, 2020 Sponsored: "Safe and Simple,quot; Ways to See Ranch Ready for Move-In: Lennar lets you tap into the market while staying safe %MINIFYHTML2de6eaa0505db2eda89bebd70fc451d915%

May 21, 2020 Sponsored: Getting to the room: Meeting planned by a teacher sees a wave of shoppers, as the virus puts a premium on places to enjoy the outdoors

May 21, 2020 Sponsored: A New and Healthy View of City Life – Take a tour of Lakehouse, its scenic residences, and wellness-oriented services

May 15, 2020 Sponsored: As custom builders prepare Fox Hill for a sample home, you can see the farm-to-table community south of Parker

May 15, 2020 Sponsored: Stapleton rental community over 55 finds ways to maintain their social lives, while staying "socially aloof,quot;

That's made easier in Vita by the proximity of the trails (Centennial Link Trail runs right next door), as well as its ability to walk to the restaurant district with Grande Station, Adelite & # 39; s, Curds Cheese Shop and many other options. , many of them prepared to reopen this. week in line with new state guidelines.

In addition to the stellar setup, you can tour a plan & # 39; Lark Bunting & # 39 ;, two bedroom / two bath, kitchen, laundry side by side in elevators, 1,055 ft, priced at $ 2,520 / mo, with space Assigned Parking at Vita & # 39; s Interior Garage. You will see the color-coded calendar of events (they average five per day!) Divided between social, physical, intellectual and purposeful issues.

You can choose a personal visit or a self-guided visit. Vita is on the hill east of downtown Littleton, off Main, across from the old courthouse. Take Littleton Boulevard west from Broadway one mile to S. Bemis Street and turn south; Or find a live tour on Facebook and Instagram.

Up News Info's news and editorial staff had no role in the preparation of this publication.