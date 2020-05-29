Listen to the latest call from Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson as he leaves the department – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The "last call,quot; from Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson was announced Thursday as he prepares to leave the department after 23 years of service.

He joined the department in 1997 and was promoted to chief in 2013. His retirement was announced on April 27, 2020.

On Thursday, Johnson had his "last call,quot; via radio broadcast for his fellow officers.

"The Arlington Police Department and dispatch services proudly announce the honorable retirement of Police Chief Will Johnson, who has served the citizens of Arlington for over 23 years … Chief Johnson, we appreciate your service, dedication and leadership to the citizens of Arlington and our department over the years, "a dispatcher said in the announcement.

Other officers intervened during the announcement to thank and appreciate while the chief listened.

"Thanks for giving me the job, sir," said one person.

"Boss, thanks for everything. Good luck, ”said another.

To round off the "last call," Johnson thanked the department.

"It has been a privilege and an honor for me to serve with each of you … I know that you will serve this community honorably as you always have. God bless you," said Johnson.