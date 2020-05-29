Lisa Vanderpump declines to press charges against man trying to break into her restaurant

%MINIFYHTMLf7e37517c4a449fa162e53bb6e2e9c5813%

The suspect was alleged to be using scissors to attempt to open the heavy-duty chain lock surrounding the front door of the Pump restaurant in Hollywood on Sunday night, May 24.

Reality tv star Lisa Vanderpump She has decided not to press charges against a man suspected of trying to break into her Hollywood restaurant.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officers descended on Pump on Sunday night (May 24) after a man was allegedly seen using scissors to try to open the heavy-duty chain lock surrounding the door. main place.

Police officers detained the suspect, but businesswoman Lisa and her husband. Ken todd, who was not on the premises at the time, subsequently refused to press charges because no actual damage was caused, TMZ reports.

The pump has been closed since March (20) amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the closure of all non-essential businesses to curb the spread of COVID-19.