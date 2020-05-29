Lil Wayne says "We should blame ourselves,quot; in response to the murder of George Floyd and people are crazy!

The rapper is in some hot water for what he had to say in response to George Floyd's death. As you know, many celebrities have been expressing frustration at the tragic death caused by the police and demanding that justice be found, but Lil Wayne suggested "blaming ourselves,quot; and that didn't sit well with social media!

With that said, many now ask to be "canceled."

At the time, the famous rapper was on IG Live with Fat Joe.

Lil Wayne infuriated many by suggesting that everyone is to blame, including activists, not just the police officers involved and the legal system in general.

As far as he is concerned, tragedies like that happen because not much action is taken other than the initial protests and outraged online posts.

‘We have to stop blaming the whole force or a certain race, or all those who have an insignia … And if we want to blame someone, we should be ourselves for not doing more than we think we are doing. Some people just post a tweet and think they did something, "he argued.

Lil Wayne and Fat Joe discuss the passing of George Floyd and how we should handle it 🤔 Do you agree with Lil Wayne⁉️ pic.twitter.com/zHbs2RwT7V – My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 29, 2020

He went on to say, in part, that ‘Did you really help the person? Did you really help the family? If I'm not going to do all that, then I'm not going to do anything. What we must do is learn more about it. If we want to protest something, know what we are protesting. Because if we want to enter it, there are a lot of facts that we think we know we don't know. … we scream about things that sometimes aren't really true. "

At the end of his speech, he emphasized that he is still trying to educate himself on the subject and, judging from the negative responses he received, he seems to have a lot to study!



