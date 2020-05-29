Lil Nas X blames her prank on the & # 39; Civil War & # 39; on George Floyd's protests about numbness and police brutality

WENN

Admitting that he does not adequately use his "platform to talk more about the situation," hit maker "Old Town Road" laments the police brutality towards blacks that appears to have "normalized."

Lil nas x He apologized after being criticized for his joke about recent protests in cities across the United States following the death of George Floyd. In a tweet he apparently made as a joke, the rapper compared the protests to the "civil war."

"What you are wearing for the civil war," he posted early Friday, May 29, prompting a backlash from other users, who think his joke was not funny and inappropriate in this situation.

Noticing the comments, Lil Nas returned to her Twitter to apologize for her earlier comment and share her more serious opinion on the matter. "I am sorry I did not use my platform to talk more about the situation," he wrote.

"Honestly, I feel it has become so normalized that even I myself am insensitive to police brutality towards blacks," admitted the 21-year-old rapper, before sharing his hope, "I hope this time something will change."

Lil Nas also shared a link to a Change.org petition calling for "Justice for George Floyd." He added in the caption: "I'm not going to pretend it's not happening though."

However, some people think Lil Nas should not have apologized for her "civil war" prank, calling on those who were offended by overreacting. "They were all so sensitive it was funny," said one. Another defended the hit maker "Panini", "He didn't say the nun was wrong, I'm wearing all black." Okay, a third added: "It was a joke, a joke too."

George Floyd died on Monday, May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest. He complained that he couldn't breathe, but was ignored. The 46-year-old African-American man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, but could not be saved.

Derek and three other officers involved in the arrest were fired after the video of the incident went viral. On May 29, Derek was arrested and charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter.