Lawyer: Wife of accused former MPD officer Derek Chauvin files for divorce – Up News Info

An attorney released a statement from the wife of the former arrested and charged Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, and said he had filed for divorce.

"Tonight, I spoke to Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by the death of Mr. Floyd and her greatest sympathy goes to her family, her loved ones and all those who are suffering from this tragedy. She has requested the dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin, ”reads the statement issued by Sekula Law Offices.

"While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her older parents and her extended family have security and privacy during this difficult time," the statement continued.

Related stories:

Meanwhile, on Friday, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin, 44, of Oakdale, was arrested by the Minnesota Office of Criminal Pretention, who said that Chauvin was arrested in Minneapolis. It was speculated that he had gone to a house in Florida.

“Now we have been able to gather the evidence we need. Even as late as yesterday afternoon, we didn't have everything we needed, ”Freeman said, before saying he couldn't speak to specific evidence and what was specifically needed to press charges.

"This is by far the fastest we have charged a police officer," Freeman said.