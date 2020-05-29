Latest SpaceX spacecraft prototype explodes during test – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CNET) – "Space is difficult,quot; is a phrase we hear a lot and SpaceX knows exactly why.

Elon Musk's company has witnessed a parade of prototype Starship spaceships that fall victim to the risks of testing. The latest is SN4, or "Serial Number 4," which exploded at SpaceX's Texas facility on Friday.

The spacecraft prototype is unrelated to the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, which is still slated to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station this weekend.

A team of dedicated SpaceX observers had been following the tests. "RIP Starship SN4," tweeted space specialists from news site NASASpaceFlight.com, who were monitoring the event.

RIP Starship SN4 – Chris B – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) May 29, 2020

The ferocious loss of SN4 looked spectacular, but everything goes on as usual during SpaceX's rapid prototyping phase for the next-generation spacecraft that Musk hopes will take humans to the moon and (eventually) to Mars. The previous prototype, SN3, was wrinkled during a pressure test in April.

SN4 was testing a Raptor engine in anticipation of a short test jump similar to what a Starship "hopper,quot; prototype accomplished in 2019. SpaceX is working on an orbital test flight that would send a spacecraft into space.

NASASpaceflight.com broadcast a live stream of the proceedings, giving us a detailed look at the explosive event. You can see the video and the subsequent analysis:

The cause of the explosion is not yet known. SN4 appeared to have passed a brief power-on test of the Raptor engine prior to the failure. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk and SpaceX are willing to accept the loss of prototypes in exchange for moving the testing process at a rapid pace. The next Starship, SN5, is already underway under construction. It will soon escalate for testing as SpaceX hopes to take off with a real jump.

