Lance Armstrong makes clear his dishonesty for doping in the advance of the documentary: & # 39; Todos mentimos & # 39;

Lance Armstrong is clarifying its veracity.

A surprisingly candid Armstrong was featured on Night 1 of ESPN's two-part documentary "Lance," with doping being one of the first topics discussed on the show. While doping was mentioned throughout the episode, it looks like we're going to learn more about the mindset of Armstrong and the rest of the criminals this weekend.

With Part 2 of the documentary hitting televisions on Sunday, ESPN scoffed at a question everyone is asking: Why lie?

No one is foolish and is honest. You are not. The only way to cheat and be honest is if nobody asks you, which is not realistic. The second someone asks you, you lie. Now, it could be, it could be a lie, because he answers it once, or in my case, it could be 10,000 lies because he answers it 10,000 times. And then you take it a step further and reinforce it, "F-you, you never ask me that question again." And then you're going to sue someone. So it was 100 times worse. Because we all lie.

Armstrong's cycling race, once celebrated, is tarnished as the (now stripped) seven-time Tour de France winner was investigated by USADA and later admitted to being doped, prompting the stripping of titles in 2012 It also resulted in a lifetime ban on cycling.

While other former Armstrong teammates admitted to doping, and there is still rampant speculation about how clean the sport is today, none have been as profiled and analyzed as Armstrong. We will see if the answers continue to come out on Sunday.