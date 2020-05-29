Lady GaGa thanks fans for pushing the single duet with Ariana Grande topping the UK pop chart

Instagram

& # 39; Rain on Me & # 39; Enters the official chart summary of the British Graphics Company at number one on the same day the hitmaker & # 39; Born This Way & # 39; releases his long-awaited album, & # 39; Chromatica & # 39 ;.

Lady Gaga and Ariana GrandeThe duo "Rain on Me" has reached the top of the UK pop chart.

The creator of hits from "Bad Romance" and the collaboration of Ariana enter the summary of the Official Graphics Company of Great Britain at number one the same day that GaGa releases his new album, "Chromatica".

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, the singer / actress reveals that she is excited that a song she wrote at an extremely low point is now a huge success.

"If someone told me the day I wrote & # 39; Rain on Me & # 39 ;, one day I was crying water like misery, that this song would one day be number one, I would never have believed them," he explains. "Thank you for celebrating this song. It is my gift to you, to celebrate yourself. I hope everyone is dancing."

"For all of my UK monsters (your fans), I love you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for making me number one, and I hope you feel number one every time you hear this song."

GaGa and Ariana now have six number one singles in the UK and their new success becomes the first female collaboration to top the list in six years, following the "Bang Bang" collaboration of the "7 rings". Jessie J and Nicki Minaj, which reached number one in 2014.

Last week's number one DaBaby and Roddy Ricch"Rockstar" falls to two, S1mba and DTGThe "Rover" is at three, Doja Cat"Say Say" slides two places to four, and Powfucollaboration of Beabadoobee, "Death Bed", complete the first five.

In the album list, The 1975 win a close battle with YouTuber rapper KSI to top it off with your new record "Notes on a Conditional Form". KSI's "concealment" is at two, ahead of Lewis Capaldi"Divinely uninspired to a hellish degree."

Dua Lipa"Future Nostalgia" and American rapper Gunna"Wunna" completes the first five.