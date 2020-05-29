Lady Gaga reportedly "can't get enough,quot; from her "perfect match,quot;, Michael Polansky!

While many celebrity couples have split during this quarantine, Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky are far from that happening to them, too. Apparently, the singer considers him their "perfect match,quot; and simply can't get enough of him!

Meanwhile, the star has also just released her new album, titled Chromatica.

As you know, he was almost two months late due to the pandemic, but it was worth it and the fans were super excited!

Insider information shared via HollywoodLife that ‘Gaga would only be more excited for her album to be released if she could perform on tour, award shows and at night and especially during Pride (month). She is really proud of this album because it is fun and represents her life right now. "

With that said, her boyfriend is definitely part of that life!

Speaking of which, Gaga shared a super cute clip on her IG yesterday and on it, Michael can be seen showing off his moves to his new song titled 911.

The source went on to say that ‘Music and love go hand in hand for her and when it comes to her love life, she meets Michael a man who is someone she cannot get enough of. He is her perfect match and has been a support system for her and has been there for her throughout the quarantine. She loves the genuine and real person that he is to everyone, including herself. It is really a special and fun moment for her and to be able to share everything with him, she is on top of the world and it is the best moment of her life. "

Ad %MINIFYHTMLbfe6983a64b059992fee3ce1d2a291ac30% %MINIFYHTMLbfe6983a64b059992fee3ce1d2a291ac30%

It's great to hear that the talented singer has found someone so special and hopefully they will last!



Post views:

3