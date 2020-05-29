Lady GaGa marks the launch of & # 39; Chromatica & # 39; with a $ 100,000 donation to alleviate hunger

%MINIFYHTML8b006b6a0fa119a9c38e547af1cdea7c13%

The singer of & # 39; Rain on Me & # 39; partners with delivery app Postmates to pledge $ 1 to celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen organization for every order placed on the platform.

Lady Gaga He is turning his album release into a charity event by donating up to $ 100,000 (£ 81,000) to a hunger relief fund.

The pop superstar has partnered with delivery app bosses Postmates to pledge $ 1 (£ 0.81) to celebrity chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen organization for every order placed on the platform this weekend from May 29-31, up to $ 100,000, TMZ reports.

The association is designed to promote the release of "Chromatica," which will launch on Friday, May 29, and to sweeten the deal, users of the app can enter the album title at checkout to get a free delivery.

GaGa had already planned to debut the project in April, but postponed its launch due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Breaking news of the delay to fans in March, the singer shared: "This is such a hectic and terrifying time for all of us, and while I think art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing. To everyone at times like this, it just doesn't seem right to release this album with everything that is happening during this global pandemic. "

"Chromatica" is the Oscar winner's first new album since "Joanne" in 2016.