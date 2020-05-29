Lady Gaga fans think Chromatica Song is about Christian Carino

Lady Gaga& # 39; s Chromatic finally here!
The 34-year-old singer released her long-awaited new album on Friday. As fans buzzed over a series of songs, there was one melody in particular that seemed to spark speculation.
After listening to the song "Fun Tonight,quot;, listeners began to wonder if the success was about the former Mother Monster Christian carino.
"You love paparazzi, you love fame / Even though you know it hurts me," Gaga sang in a verse. "I feel like I'm in the hell of a prison / I put my hands through the steel bars and scream / What happens now? I'm not okay / And if I scream, you walk away / When I'm sad, you just want to play / I already had enough / why am I staying? "
In the chorus, she also screamed, "Yes, I can see it in your face / You don't think I've put on weight / Maybe it's time we said goodbye because / I feel the way I feel I feel with you / I'm not having fun tonight. "
It wasn't long before people started tweeting about the song.
"& # 39; Fun Tonight & # 39; (is) 100% about Carino …" a social media user wrote. "How dare you make our girl feel like this?"
"Gaga may be a bit cryptic with her relationship references, but can we agree that & # 39; Fun Tonight & # 39; is about Carino?" added another.
"I love Carino's shadow in & # 39; Fun Tonight & # 39;" tweeted a third party.
Gaga has yet to publicly confirm who the song is about.
As fans will remember, the Grammy winner and talent agent first sparked romance rumors in 2017. Gaga confirmed their engagement in 2018. However, they parted ways in 2019.
Gaga is now dating Michael Polanksy. In fact, the "Born This Way,quot; star recently referred to him as the "love of my life."
To listen to "Fun Tonight,quot;, watch the video above.
%MINIFYHTML59698a4b335bb44eeae605518020e86814%%MINIFYHTML59698a4b335bb44eeae605518020e86815%