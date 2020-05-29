Lady Gaga fans think Chromatica Song is about Christian Carino

Lady Gaga& # 39; s Chromatic finally here!

%MINIFYHTML59698a4b335bb44eeae605518020e86812% %MINIFYHTML59698a4b335bb44eeae605518020e86812%

The 34-year-old singer released her long-awaited new album on Friday. As fans buzzed over a series of songs, there was one melody in particular that seemed to spark speculation.

After listening to the song "Fun Tonight,quot;, listeners began to wonder if the success was about the former Mother Monster Christian carino.

"You love paparazzi, you love fame / Even though you know it hurts me," Gaga sang in a verse. "I feel like I'm in the hell of a prison / I put my hands through the steel bars and scream / What happens now? I'm not okay / And if I scream, you walk away / When I'm sad, you just want to play / I already had enough / why am I staying? "

In the chorus, she also screamed, "Yes, I can see it in your face / You don't think I've put on weight / Maybe it's time we said goodbye because / I feel the way I feel I feel with you / I'm not having fun tonight. "