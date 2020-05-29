Lady GaGa cancels album release party amid protests in Minneapolis

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Chromatica & # 39; He has decided to disconnect the party celebrating his sixth studio album amid ongoing protests to seek justice for George Floyd.

Lady Gaga She unplugged the replay party from a planned virtual album on Friday, May 29, 2020 because violence in Minnesota had left her raw and emotional.

The "Stupid Love" singer hoped to host a listening session for her new release, "Chromatica," but she postponed the fans' online meeting in light of current events, including protests regarding the deaths of African-Americans. George Floyd, who was assassinated at the hands of white police officers on Monday, May 25, 2020.

On Thursday night, protesters set fire to a police compound, while the American leader Donald trump He was widely criticized for posting threatening tweets to activists.

And Gaga was in no festive mood to release the album when she woke up to all the drama on Friday.

"As much as you want to hear Chromatica together as a global group of kindness punks right now, our kindness is necessary for today's world," he wrote. "I am going to postpone our listening session at this time and I encourage everyone to take this time to register to vote and raise your voice."

"I am very happy that the album brings you some joy, because that is what I always wanted it to do. We will reschedule this very soon."

His comments came hours after Taylor Swift condemned Trump for a tweet in which he threatened: "When the looting begins, the shooting begins."

The pop star turned to social media and wrote: "After fanning the fires of white supremacy and racism throughout his presidency, do you have the gall to pretend moral superiority before threatening violence? I will vote in November. @ realdonaldtrump. "