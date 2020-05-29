Kylie Minogue receives a loving tribute from Sister Dannii on her 52nd birthday

%MINIFYHTML1879a1f644deedad99417cc644d9851113%

WENN

Spice Girls member Mel C, singer Natalie Imbruglia and Australian director Nash Edgerton have also wished the creator of hits & # 39; Love at First Sight & # 39; a happy birthday.

Up News Info –

Singer Minogue Kylie Celebrates his 52nd birthday by thanking his family for their "love and kindness".

%MINIFYHTML1879a1f644deedad99417cc644d9851114% %MINIFYHTML1879a1f644deedad99417cc644d9851114%

The hit maker "Love at first sight" marked her big day by sharing black and white photos of herself as a child on Instagram.

"Thank you so much for your birthday messages," she wrote on the photo-sharing site. "My wish is to send everyone … a lot … a lot … love. Especially to my family, their love and kindness encourage me every day. # Lovers, take care of each other. I love you!"

<br />

Singer's sister Dannii Minogue paid tribute to the star, telling him to "stay golden".

%MINIFYHTML1879a1f644deedad99417cc644d9851115%

"Happy birthday to my beautiful older sister @kylieminogue," captioned a photo of her with her brother. "Thanks for all the fun times. Keep spreading joy and stay golden."

<br />

Spice girls star Melanie Chisholm (a.k.a. Melanie C) also wished Kylie the best on her birthday, writing, "Happy birthday Kylie! Have a wonderful day."

Natalie Imbruglia and Australian director Nash Edgerton They were also among those who turned to social media to pay tribute to the pop sensation.

Minogue turned 52 on Thursday, May 28.