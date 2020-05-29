Kylie Jenner says she fears for her daughter Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner she wants a better future for many, including her own daughter.

On Thursday night, the reality star and makeup mogul turned to social media to report the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old Minnesota man who died Monday after a police officer used his knee to hold Floyd to the ground by the neck during his arrest. Images of the situation have sparked protests and riots this week, as well as outrage from people around the world, which now includes the 22-year-old star.

"Since watching the most devastating and utterly heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week, I have been unable to get his face and words out of my mind," he wrote on Instagram. "I will never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people suffer across the country every day, but I know that no one should have to live in fear and no one deserves a death like George Floyd and many others."

She continued: "Long-standing talk for the rest of us. We are currently dealing with two horrible pandemics in our country, and we cannot sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them."