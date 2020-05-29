Kylie and Kendall Jenner put their beach bodies on full display

%MINIFYHTML9e1925162113f18fb4694e71d999bf3413%

Kylie and Kendall Jenner show their beach bodies in various photos that were shared on social media. First, Kylie shared a photo of herself and her older sister Kendall where the two were wearing red bathing suits. Kylie was wearing a red bikini and Kendall was wearing one piece. It is unclear exactly how old the image is, as Kylie only tagged Kendall in the photo, but didn't say much about the setting or the date she was captured. She chose just one word to caption the photo: bae.

Kylie Jenner shared the image with her 178.3 million followers on Instagram and the photo received over nine million likes and her famous siblings and friends shared her comments.

Khloe Kardashian wrote a word: Damn.

Kylie Cosmetics referred to the sisters as stunning and Kendall and Kylie's official Instagram account said the photo was one of her favorites.

Tokyo Stylez said the following: OMG remembers and puts on a smiley face with heart-eyed emoji. You can see the photo of the two sisters below.

In addition, Kendall and Kylie shared a sensual moment where they wore bikinis and posed on the beach. The photo was posted on her official site for the Kendall and Kylie clothing line, Instagram, which has roughly five million followers. Kylie and Kendall were on the beach in the photo. Kylie was wearing a black floral print swimsuit and Kendall was wearing a lime green bikini. Fans loved the look and the girls showed off their perfect figures.

You can see the photos that Kylie and Kendalls shared below.

Kendall and Kylie had been quarantined in Los Angeles, but now that the patterns of social distancing are declining, they are dating and are doing no more. Kylie has just been seen in Utah with some of her siblings and mother Kris Jenner as they celebrated Scott Disick's 37th birthday.

What do you think of the photos of Kylie and Kendall?

