Kosovo court says new government can be formed without an election

PRISTINA, Kosovo – The Constitutional Court ruled Thursday night that a new government can be formed without holding early elections, a decision opposed by the interim prime minister's party, which has promised street protests.
Prime Minister Albin Kurti's government was removed on March 25 after less than two months in office, after disagreements with his top partner, the Kosovo Democratic League, or LDK, over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the elimination of tariffs on Serbian products. .
"The largest political party does not have the exclusivity to propose the prime minister's candidate to form the government," the court said in its verdict.
Kurti backed an early election after seeing that other parties had joined together with his former coalition partner, the LDK, to form a new government. His party said it will organize protests in the coming days.
The task of forming the government is now being given to LDK nominee Avdullah Hoti, a former deputy prime minister and finance minister.
Hoti has promised that he will return to negotiations with Serbia to normalize ties under the mediation of the European Union and the United States. Such talks were halted in 2018 when a previous government introduced a 100 percent tariff on goods produced in Serbia.
The movement has angered the EU. and the United States, which backed Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008 after wars tore apart the former Yugoslavia.
Kurti has said that the change in government is being driven by President Hashim Thaci, who, according to Kurti, agreed to a land exchange with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Thaci has denied the allegations.