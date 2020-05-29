Kirk Frost Makes Fans Happy With Images From Rasheeda Frost's Birthday Party: People Hit The Couple

Rasheeda Frost recently celebrated her birthday, and Kirk Frost just shared new images from the Frost Bistro, where the family got together for a bit. Take a look at the images below.

Many people in the comments were outraged that there was no social distance in the bistro, and people were not wearing masks.

A follower said, "I am so sad now because I love Rasheeda but COVID 19 is far from over!" The numbers have not gone down, but have risen exceptionally. I dream of going back to ATL just to see and eat there, but not now when it's safe, sir.

Another Instagram installer said: ‘Without a mask, without social distancing, the infection numbers have NOT gone down. DO NOT be swayed by Gov Kemp's inability to read virus data in chronological order. This is a recipe to CONTINUE to spread COVID-19… .🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ ’

Someone else also said, "People just don't listen, until they end up on a respirator."

Another disappointed follower wrote this: ‘Nothing in this video says social distancing. The mask is not being worn, please close 2 gthr not 6 feet away, so 13 feet is a stretch. Everything about the $$$$ and the cust everything about being outside and being seen. SMMFH. do it better ppl. Or you will at the second block. "

Someone else said: ‘No mask 😷 OMG, I thought you guys said you weren't going to open up with the city what happened ???" and another follower posted this: "Happy late birthday @rasheeda. Enjoy it. Don't let anyone ruin it. I love you. "

Another commenter wrote: "These are adults who do what they want to do!"

Regardless, Rasheeda celebrated her birthday with loved ones, and also made sure to keep her fans up-to-date on social media.

