Kim Kardashian sings praises to David Jassy for Prison-produced Mixtape

Jassy, ​​who is serving time in the San Quentin State Prison for killing a man, established a music-focused program within the Juvenile Offenders Program to teach other inmates how to produce and record.

Kim Kardashian She has praised music producer David Jassy for creating a mixtape while serving time in California's San Quentin State Prison.

The successful entrepreneur filmed the 17-track project behind bars and before its release on Friday, May 29, the reality star shared words of support and praised Jassy's dedication to her music project, which includes beats from other inmates.

"You guys should be very proud of yourselves," Kardashian said in a video message. "Now that the world can hear your passion through this music, it is amazing how you have shaped this path and demonstrated how this community can grow through your music and share such a positive message. It is incredible and I cannot wait for the world will hear it. "

Jassy previously worked with Britney Spears, Sean Kingstonand Ashley Tisdale before being jailed for killing a man during an altercation. While serving time behind bars, he established a music-focused program within the Juvenile Offenders Program to teach other inmates how to produce and record.

David's sentence was commuted by California Governor Gavin Newsom in March and he has since returned to his native Sweden to resume his career.